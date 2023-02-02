Needham & Company LLC Increases Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Price Target to $115.00

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the software company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.23% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Splunk from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Splunk from $115.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Splunk in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Splunk from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Splunk in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.45.

NASDAQ SPLK opened at $99.80 on Thursday. Splunk has a one year low of $65.00 and a one year high of $150.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.32 and a beta of 1.30.

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The software company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.72. The company had revenue of $929.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.91 million. Equities analysts expect that Splunk will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.13, for a total value of $88,130.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 122,953 shares in the company, valued at $10,835,847.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPLK. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Splunk by 1.5% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 19,174 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in shares of Splunk by 3.2% during the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 32,400 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Ossiam lifted its holdings in Splunk by 665.4% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 4,960 shares of the software company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 4,312 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in Splunk by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 39,562 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. purchased a new position in shares of Splunk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 85.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of cloud software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for Information Technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.

