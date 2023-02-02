Neo Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $46.83 Million (NEO)

Neo (NEO) traded up 10.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. In the last week, Neo has traded 7.4% higher against the dollar. Neo has a total market capitalization of $617.06 million and approximately $46.83 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $8.75 or 0.00036609 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Neo Coin Profile
Neo is a coin. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. The official message board for Neo is medium.com/neo-smart-economy. The official website for Neo is neo.org. Neo’s official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Neo is https://reddit.com/r/neo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Neo
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
