NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) Shares Gap Down to $20.55

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $20.55, but opened at $19.32. NETGEAR shares last traded at $19.99, with a volume of 26,300 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NTGR shares. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of NETGEAR from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NETGEAR in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NETGEAR Stock Down 6.1 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.00. The company has a market cap of $557.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 0.91.

Insider Activity at NETGEAR

NETGEAR ( NASDAQ:NTGR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. NETGEAR had a negative net margin of 6.84% and a negative return on equity of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $249.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that NETGEAR, Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Martin Westhead sold 2,044 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $37,078.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,475.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in NETGEAR by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,169 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 133,326 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 47,973 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,504 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 6,253 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,229 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in NETGEAR by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,588,137 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $137,917,000 after acquiring an additional 165,385 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

NETGEAR Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the provision of Internet connected products to consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Connected Home, and Small & Medium Business. The Connected Home segment focuses on consumers and consists of high-performance, dependable and easy-to-use WiFi Internet networking solutions such as WiFi mesh systems, routers, 4G/5G mobile products, smart devices such as Meural digital canvasses, and services offering consumers a range of parental controls and cyber security for their home networks.

Further Reading

