Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSEAMERICAN:NML)

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0584 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th.

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 21.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Get Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund alerts:

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEAMERICAN:NML traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $7.37. 191,501 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,132. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund has a 52 week low of $5.41 and a 52 week high of $7.50.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund news, Portfolio Manager Douglas A. Rachlin bought 31,536 shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.84 per share, for a total transaction of $215,706.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the portfolio manager now directly owns 269,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,844,317.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Portfolio Manager Douglas A. Rachlin acquired 31,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.84 per share, with a total value of $215,706.24. Following the acquisition, the portfolio manager now owns 269,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,844,317.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Portfolio Manager Douglas A. Rachlin bought 49,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.10 per share, with a total value of $354,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the portfolio manager now directly owns 238,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,690,517.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 87,237 shares of company stock worth $610,327 over the last ninety days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,909 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 106,624 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,232 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 5,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 4.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 396,710 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after acquiring an additional 17,512 shares during the last quarter.

About Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund

(Get Rating)

Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund, Inc is closed-end mutual fund. It seeks total return with an emphasis on cash distributions by investing in master limited partnerships. The company was founded on November 16, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.