Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSEAMERICAN:NML)

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0584 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th.
Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 21.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.
Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Trading Up 0.1 %
NYSEAMERICAN:NML traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $7.37. 191,501 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,132. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund has a 52 week low of $5.41 and a 52 week high of $7.50.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,909 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 106,624 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,232 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 5,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 4.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 396,710 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after acquiring an additional 17,512 shares during the last quarter.
Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund, Inc is closed-end mutual fund. It seeks total return with an emphasis on cash distributions by investing in master limited partnerships. The company was founded on November 16, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
