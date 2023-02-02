New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Stock Holdings Lowered by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 330,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 55,000 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $2,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NYCB. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in New York Community Bancorp by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in New York Community Bancorp by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in New York Community Bancorp by 117.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 3,646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp Price Performance

NYCB stock opened at $10.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $8.17 and a one year high of $11.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.38.

New York Community Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.40%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NYCB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Stephens upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Compass Point reduced their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at New York Community Bancorp

In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld sold 138,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.74, for a total transaction of $1,207,859.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,676.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld sold 138,199 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.74, for a total value of $1,207,859.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,676.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Marshall Lux purchased 6,000 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.53 per share, with a total value of $51,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,360. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993, and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

Featured Articles

