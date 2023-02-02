New York Community Bancorp, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NYSE:NYCB)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 24th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd.

New York Community Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 56.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect New York Community Bancorp to earn $1.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.5%.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

New York Community Bancorp Stock Performance

New York Community Bancorp stock opened at $10.15 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.11 and a 200-day moving average of $9.38. New York Community Bancorp has a 1 year low of $8.17 and a 1 year high of $11.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insiders Place Their Bets

NYCB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.95.

In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld sold 138,199 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.74, for a total transaction of $1,207,859.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,676.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld sold 138,199 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.74, for a total value of $1,207,859.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,676.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Marshall Lux bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.53 per share, for a total transaction of $51,180.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $102,360. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New York Community Bancorp

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 16,248 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $187,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in New York Community Bancorp by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 9,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $154,000. 63.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About New York Community Bancorp

(Get Rating)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993, and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.