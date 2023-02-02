New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 2,269 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 473,636 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,269 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $63,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,565 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,140 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 10,454 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,211 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,786 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MANH opened at $136.43 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $122.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.95. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.02 and a twelve month high of $155.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 77.52 and a beta of 1.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Manhattan Associates Profile

MANH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates to $161.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th.

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

