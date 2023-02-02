New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Position in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its position in shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 637,667 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,816 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in SouthState were worth $50,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SSB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in SouthState by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,914,710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $645,762,000 after buying an additional 1,114,653 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in SouthState by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,329,638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $516,435,000 after buying an additional 220,760 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in SouthState by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,051,286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $330,544,000 after buying an additional 955,920 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SouthState by 22,183.6% in the 2nd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 3,289,278 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $268,866,000 after buying an additional 3,274,517 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in SouthState by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,812,683 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,487,000 after buying an additional 183,939 shares during the period. 80.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on SSB. StockNews.com cut shares of SouthState from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of SouthState from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of SouthState from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of SouthState from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

SouthState Stock Performance

In related news, Director G Ruffner Page, Jr. acquired 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $78.94 per share, with a total value of $497,322.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 58,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,652,328.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director G Ruffner Page, Jr. acquired 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $78.94 per share, with a total value of $497,322.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 58,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,652,328.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert R. Horger sold 3,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $294,487.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,209,376.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SSB opened at $80.05 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.98. SouthState Co. has a one year low of $72.25 and a one year high of $91.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.82.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.16). SouthState had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 29.01%. The firm had revenue of $459.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that SouthState Co. will post 8.17 EPS for the current year.

SouthState Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.35%.

About SouthState

(Get Rating)

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits, lending and credit card servicing, ATM processing, mortgage banking services, correspondent banking services and wealth management, and trust services.

Featured Articles

