New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 1,768 Shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 855,129 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,768 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 1.72% of Alarm.com worth $55,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,696 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 8,262 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,247 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alarm.com alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. TheStreet lowered Alarm.com from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Alarm.com from $81.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Alarm.com from $83.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their price objective on Alarm.com from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.20.

Alarm.com Price Performance

Shares of ALRM opened at $55.17 on Thursday. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.94 and a 1 year high of $78.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 5.82 and a quick ratio of 5.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.43 and a 200-day moving average of $59.96.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $216.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.63 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Alarm.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.