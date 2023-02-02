New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 216,066 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 614,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216,066 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.12% of Monster Beverage worth $53,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MNST. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 63,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,618,000 after acquiring an additional 8,698 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monster Beverage

In other news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 74,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.96, for a total value of $7,421,802.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,081,920.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Guy Carling sold 36,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total value of $3,540,175.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,901 shares in the company, valued at $2,529,491.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Emelie Tirre sold 74,998 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.96, for a total value of $7,421,802.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,038 shares in the company, valued at $2,081,920.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,504 shares of company stock worth $12,217,237 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Monster Beverage Stock Down 0.0 %

Several research analysts have recently commented on MNST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.67.

Shares of Monster Beverage stock opened at $104.04 on Thursday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12 month low of $71.78 and a 12 month high of $104.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.52. The stock has a market cap of $54.28 billion, a PE ratio of 46.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.88.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 19.46%. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 3rd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.

See Also

