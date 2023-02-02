New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 24,051 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 957,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,051 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.17% of Archer-Daniels-Midland worth $77,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 7,821 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter valued at about $277,000. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 31,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after acquiring an additional 5,586 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 459,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,512,000 after acquiring an additional 9,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

Shares of ADM stock opened at $83.37 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.22. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $70.02 and a 52 week high of $98.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 25.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.29. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The firm had revenue of $26.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 20.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADM. StockNews.com cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

Insider Transactions at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In related news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 26,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.64, for a total transaction of $2,426,982.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 284,987 shares in the company, valued at $26,401,195.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, Other, and Corporate. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds, such as soybeans, and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed, into vegetable oils and protein meals.

