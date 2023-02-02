New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 248,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 29,923 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.18% of KLA worth $75,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KLAC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in KLA by 34.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,198,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,977,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,926 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in KLA by 1,128.2% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,556,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $496,777,000 after buying an additional 1,430,140 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of KLA by 26.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,618,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $835,425,000 after purchasing an additional 543,345 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of KLA by 8.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,135,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,000,400,000 after purchasing an additional 237,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of KLA by 52.1% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 647,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $201,239,000 after purchasing an additional 221,892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on KLA from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on KLA from $335.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays lowered KLA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $325.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $370.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on KLA from $350.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KLA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $400.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

KLA Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 3,127 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,250,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,911,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $409.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $395.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $359.89. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $250.20 and a 1-year high of $429.46.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 145.21% and a net margin of 33.77%. The company’s revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.59 EPS. Analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 24.29 EPS for the current year.

KLA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.