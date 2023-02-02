New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 434,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 465,273 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.14% of Marriott International worth $60,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Boyar Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 15.3% in the third quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 76.8% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 35,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,915,000 after buying an additional 15,230 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Marriott International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $353,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 6,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. 58.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

In other Marriott International news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 7,200 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total value of $1,153,728.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,163,502.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $101,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,524. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eric Hippeau sold 7,200 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total value of $1,153,728.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,261 shares in the company, valued at $1,163,502.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Marriott International Trading Up 0.7 %

Several brokerages have weighed in on MAR. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup lowered Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com lowered Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Marriott International from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Marriott International from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.79.

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $175.36 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $158.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.63. The company has a market capitalization of $55.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.01 and a 52-week high of $195.90.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 132.01% and a net margin of 11.16%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.39%.

Marriott International Profile

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.