Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,370,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 289,941 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Newmont were worth $57,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Avion Wealth increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 4,664.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 98.0% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NEM stock opened at $54.19 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.85. The stock has a market cap of $43.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.01 and a beta of 0.29. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.45 and a fifty-two week high of $86.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 8.28%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NEM shares. Eight Capital cut their target price on Newmont to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on Newmont from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Newmont from C$76.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Newmont from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Newmont in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.53.

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $530,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 199,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,643,540.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $530,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 199,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,643,540.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $144,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,637,263.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,353,100 over the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

