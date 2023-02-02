Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Price Target Raised to $57.00

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Newmont from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Newmont in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Fundamental Research reissued a buy rating and set a $52.00 price target (down previously from $63.91) on shares of Newmont in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a hold rating and set a $56.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Newmont in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Newmont to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.53.

Newmont Price Performance

NEM stock opened at $54.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.72. Newmont has a 52 week low of $37.45 and a 52 week high of $86.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.45 and its 200 day moving average is $45.85. The firm has a market cap of $43.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.32 and a beta of 0.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 8.07%. Research analysts predict that Newmont will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total value of $145,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,788,973.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total transaction of $145,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,788,973.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $530,530.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 199,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,643,540.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,353,100 in the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Newmont

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NEM. FMR LLC increased its stake in Newmont by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,859,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,602,709,000 after purchasing an additional 3,819,167 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 8.5% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 34,781,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,076,250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710,957 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 66.2% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,532,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $274,555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,602,396 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 103.3% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,489,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $356,749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281,418 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 1,075.2% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,488,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $104,604,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277,063 shares during the period. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Newmont

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

