NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE – Get Rating) dropped 2.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.76 and last traded at $4.77. Approximately 1,346,589 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 2,316,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.89.

The company has a quick ratio of 8.31, a current ratio of 8.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NexGen Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,916,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in NexGen Energy by 20,783.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,217,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,211,000 after buying an additional 3,202,108 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in NexGen Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $7,724,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in NexGen Energy by 125.4% in the second quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 3,533,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965,374 shares during the period. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,778,000. 25.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NexGen Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties. Its uranium project portfolio includes Arrow, South Arrow, Harpoon, Bow, IsoEnergy, SW1, SW2 and SW3 property. The company was founded by Leigh B. Curyer on March 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

