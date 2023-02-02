NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE – Get Rating) dropped 2.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.76 and last traded at $4.77. Approximately 1,346,589 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 2,316,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.89.
The company has a quick ratio of 8.31, a current ratio of 8.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.
NexGen Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties. Its uranium project portfolio includes Arrow, South Arrow, Harpoon, Bow, IsoEnergy, SW1, SW2 and SW3 property. The company was founded by Leigh B. Curyer on March 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
