NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Shares Sold by Seascape Capital Management

Seascape Capital Management reduced its holdings in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,485 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in NICE were worth $1,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in NICE by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in NICE by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of NICE by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NICE by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Marietta Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of NICE by 1.8% in the second quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on NICE. TheStreet upgraded shares of NICE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler upgraded NICE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on NICE from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NICE from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on NICE in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.25.

Shares of NICE stock traded up $9.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $224.13. 95,746 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,198. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.90. The company has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.85. NICE Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $164.65 and a fifty-two week high of $274.01.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.41. The company had revenue of $554.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.49 million. NICE had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 11.89%. Research analysts predict that NICE Ltd. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

