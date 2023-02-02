NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) is Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s 8th Largest Position

Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 234,920 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. NIKE accounts for about 1.3% of Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $19,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NKE. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,278,863 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $948,301,000 after buying an additional 61,311 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.7% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,768,567 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $728,843,000 after purchasing an additional 227,380 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,105,103 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $673,696,000 after purchasing an additional 132,843 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in NIKE by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,646,168 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,028,869,000 after buying an additional 189,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in NIKE by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,718,107 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $686,590,000 after buying an additional 84,478 shares in the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NKE. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on NIKE from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on NIKE from $135.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $132.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $122.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $133.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.18.

NIKE Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NIKE stock traded up $1.18 on Thursday, reaching $130.68. 1,854,866 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,503,580. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.09. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.22 and a fifty-two week high of $148.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $117.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.74.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $13.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.61 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 11.47%. On average, analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.31%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $7,466,412. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,466,412. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $1,081,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,280,750 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

Featured Stories

