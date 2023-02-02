NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC decreased its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,708 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the second quarter worth $212,851,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in NIKE by 187.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,345,116 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $194,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,375 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in NIKE in the 3rd quarter worth about $118,416,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in NIKE by 221.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,046,445 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $275,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in NIKE by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,841,759 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $402,446,000 after purchasing an additional 896,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on NKE. Piper Sandler upped their target price on NIKE from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on NIKE from $128.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. KGI Securities upgraded NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on NIKE from $135.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on NIKE from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.18.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NKE traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $130.07. The company had a trading volume of 2,180,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,526,383. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.22 and a twelve month high of $148.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $117.69 and its 200-day moving average is $107.74. The company has a market capitalization of $201.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.09.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $13.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.61 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.31%.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $579,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,974,471.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $579,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,974,471.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,512,638.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,280,750 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.