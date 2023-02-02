NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC decreased its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,708 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the second quarter worth $212,851,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in NIKE by 187.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,345,116 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $194,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,375 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in NIKE in the 3rd quarter worth about $118,416,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in NIKE by 221.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,046,445 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $275,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in NIKE by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,841,759 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $402,446,000 after purchasing an additional 896,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.20% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have weighed in on NKE. Piper Sandler upped their target price on NIKE from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on NIKE from $128.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. KGI Securities upgraded NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on NIKE from $135.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on NIKE from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.18.
NIKE Price Performance
NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $13.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.61 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.
NIKE Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.31%.
Insider Activity at NIKE
In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $579,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,974,471.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $579,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,974,471.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,512,638.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,280,750 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.
NIKE Profile
NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.
