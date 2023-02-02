NioCorp Developments (TSE:NB) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.06

NioCorp Developments Ltd. (TSE:NB – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.06 and traded as high as C$1.18. NioCorp Developments shares last traded at C$1.18, with a volume of 77,926 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$1.40 price target on shares of NioCorp Developments in a research note on Friday, January 6th.

Get NioCorp Developments alerts:

NioCorp Developments Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.06 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.98, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of C$343.72 million and a PE ratio of -27.21.

About NioCorp Developments

NioCorp Developments ( TSE:NB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NioCorp Developments Ltd. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

NioCorp Developments Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral deposits in North America. It owns and develops the Elk Creek niobium/scandium/titanium project that owns one 226.43-acre parcel of land and associated mineral rights, and an additional 40 acres of mineral rights, as well as an optioned land package that covers an area of 1,396 acres located in Johnson County, southeast Nebraska.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NioCorp Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NioCorp Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.