Norcros (LON:NXR) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $197.20

Norcros plc (LON:NXR – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 197.20 ($2.44) and traded as high as GBX 210 ($2.59). Norcros shares last traded at GBX 205 ($2.53), with a volume of 37,607 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Norcros in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Get Norcros alerts:

Norcros Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.80, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of £187.85 million and a P/E ratio of 777.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 191.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 197.26.

Norcros Cuts Dividend

Norcros Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 24th were paid a dividend of GBX 3.40 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.94%. Norcros’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.04%.

(Get Rating)

Norcros plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes bathroom and kitchen products in the United Kingdom and South Africa. The company manufactures and distributes electric and mixer showers, and accessories under the Triton brand name; shower enclosures and trays to the residential, commercial, and hospitality sectors under the Merlyn brand; taps, mixer showers, bathroom accessories, and valves under the Vado brand name; and accessories and furniture for the bathroom, such as toilet seats, wall-mounted cupboards, vanity units, shower rods, rails, and curtains to retail and trade customers under the Croydex brand name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Norcros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norcros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.