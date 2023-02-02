Nordex (OTCMKTS:NRDXF) Stock Rating Lowered by Societe Generale

Societe Generale lowered shares of Nordex (OTCMKTS:NRDXF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Citigroup boosted their price target on Nordex to €13.00 ($14.13) in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.33.

Nordex Stock Performance

Shares of NRDXF stock opened at $15.28 on Monday. Nordex has a 52-week low of $7.75 and a 52-week high of $19.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.98.

About Nordex

Nordex SE operates as a strategic management holding company. It engages in the development, production, servicing and marketing of wind power systems. The firm operates through the following segments: Projects and Service. The Projects segment comprises of the wind turbine and wind farm development business.

