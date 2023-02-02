Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Purchased by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,670 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $21,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NSC. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 98.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,465,118 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,469,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207,354 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,330,991 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $529,811,000 after purchasing an additional 557,432 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 620,400 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $141,011,000 after purchasing an additional 242,900 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 169.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 225,384 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $64,284,000 after purchasing an additional 141,733 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 12.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,232,610 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $280,161,000 after buying an additional 139,567 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Norfolk Southern

In other Norfolk Southern news, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total transaction of $5,227,806.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,001 shares in the company, valued at $246,005.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total transaction of $516,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,158 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,791,319.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Norfolk Southern Trading Up 1.2 %

A number of analysts have commented on NSC shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $178.00 to $177.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $273.00 to $266.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Norfolk Southern from $236.00 to $232.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.86.

Shares of NSC opened at $248.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.30. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $203.65 and a one year high of $291.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $249.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.49.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 25.66%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 35.68%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers to and from the rest of the United States.

