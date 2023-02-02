Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Acquired by Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 993 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 406.7% during the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NOC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $544.00 to $488.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Cowen lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $478.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $626.00 to $601.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $700.00 to $655.00 in a research note on Sunday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $508.75.

Northrop Grumman Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE NOC opened at $442.59 on Thursday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $365.25 and a 12 month high of $556.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $67.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $508.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $497.63.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $7.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $0.93. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The firm had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 21.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.96%.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

