NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBYGet Rating) in a research report released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.47 on Friday. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.24 and a 52 week high of $12.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 2.65.

About NovaBay Pharmaceuticals

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and sales of scientifically-created and clinically-proven eyecare and skincare. Its products include Avenova, NeutroPhase, CelleRx, and DERMAdoctor. The company was founded by Ramin Najafi on January 19, 2000 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

