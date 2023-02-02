Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Dempze Nancy E

Dempze Nancy E lessened its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Novartis accounts for approximately 1.9% of Dempze Nancy E’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Dempze Nancy E’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVS. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Novartis in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Novartis by 146.7% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 327.7% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NVS traded down $2.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $85.98. 874,454 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,182,507. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.68 and its 200-day moving average is $84.76. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $74.09 and a 52-week high of $94.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

NVS has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 75 to CHF 70 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 82 to CHF 84 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.11.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

