Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Sold by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 150.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 4,326 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 106.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,328,000 after purchasing an additional 18,488 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at $284,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nucor Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $174.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $44.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.13 and a fifty-two week high of $187.90.

Nucor Increases Dividend

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported $4.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.71. Nucor had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This is a boost from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Nucor from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Nucor from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Nucor from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Nucor from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.44.

Insider Activity at Nucor

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.71, for a total value of $404,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,809 shares in the company, valued at $17,082,440.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.36, for a total value of $841,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,137 shares in the company, valued at $10,293,025.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 3,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.71, for a total transaction of $404,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,082,440.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Nucor

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

Featured Stories

