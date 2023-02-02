NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) Price Target Raised to $18.00 at Mizuho

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Mizuho from $17.00 to $18.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.13% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on NuStar Energy from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of NuStar Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.75.

Shares of NYSE NS opened at $16.96 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.62. NuStar Energy has a 12 month low of $12.80 and a 12 month high of $18.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 45.84 and a beta of 1.93.

NuStar Energy ( NYSE:NS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $413.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.11 million. NuStar Energy had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 121.01%. Equities analysts expect that NuStar Energy will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NuStar Energy in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in NuStar Energy by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. American Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in NuStar Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $135,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NuStar Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $147,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 9.3% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,293 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

NuStar Energy LP engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia, and the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment provides transportation of refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

