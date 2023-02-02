NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Stake Decreased by Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 124,155 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,921 shares during the period. NVR accounts for approximately 2.4% of Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NVR were worth $495,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVR. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in NVR by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in NVR during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in NVR by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 12 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVR during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC increased its position in NVR by 425,338.8% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 340,351 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 340,271 shares during the period. 82.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVR alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NVR. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,900.00 price target on shares of NVR in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of NVR from $4,800.00 to $5,120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of NVR from $4,310.00 to $5,000.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4,780.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

NVR Trading Up 2.6 %

In other NVR news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 250 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,487.78, for a total transaction of $1,121,945.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,817,550.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other NVR news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 250 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,487.78, for a total transaction of $1,121,945.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,817,550.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 482 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,200.00, for a total transaction of $2,024,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,554 shares in the company, valued at $27,526,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVR traded up $139.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5,497.00. The company had a trading volume of 10,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,577. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4,787.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4,427.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. NVR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3,576.01 and a 1-year high of $5,569.80. The stock has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.00.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $133.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $98.88 by $34.56. NVR had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 58.81%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $89.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 321.83 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR Profile

(Get Rating)

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. The Homebuilding segment offers single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings with many different home designs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.