O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) is Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s Largest Position

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) by 91.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,376,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,616,942 shares during the quarter. O-I Glass makes up about 5.9% of Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in O-I Glass were worth $43,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the third quarter worth $70,013,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 4,760.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,624,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,740,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570,323 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in O-I Glass in the second quarter worth about $14,424,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in O-I Glass by 79.6% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 914,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,797,000 after acquiring an additional 405,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,347,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $255,003,000 after purchasing an additional 376,759 shares during the period. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

O-I Glass Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of OI traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.36. 836,689 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,415,599. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.51 and a 1-year high of $23.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 6.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.60 and a 200 day moving average of $15.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

O-I Glass ( NYSE:OI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of O-I Glass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, O-I Glass has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.60.

O-I Glass Company Profile

(Get Rating)

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.