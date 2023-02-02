O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Given New $24.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.24% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on O-I Glass from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on O-I Glass from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of O-I Glass from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.60.
O-I Glass Stock Up 3.5 %
O-I Glass stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.38. 791,764 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,413,557. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.40. O-I Glass has a 52-week low of $11.51 and a 52-week high of $23.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.61.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On O-I Glass
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OI. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in O-I Glass in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 251.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in O-I Glass by 120.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in O-I Glass during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in O-I Glass during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.60% of the company’s stock.
O-I Glass Company Profile
O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.
