Oasis Network (ROSE) Price Reaches $0.0577 on Top Exchanges

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 13.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. One Oasis Network token can currently be bought for $0.0577 or 0.00000240 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Oasis Network has traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar. Oasis Network has a market cap of $330.31 million and $49.04 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,702.34 or 0.07072093 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $22.22 or 0.00092310 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00030903 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.90 or 0.00061913 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00010598 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001111 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00025371 BTC.

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,725,718,533 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.05715241 USD and is up 7.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 68 active market(s) with $45,544,428.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

