Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Bought by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,468 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OXY. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 1,176.5% during the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 651 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

OXY opened at $63.50 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $57.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.77. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $37.56 and a one year high of $77.13.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.35 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 59.90% and a net margin of 35.11%. Analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on OXY shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target (up previously from $81.00) on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $74.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.18.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

