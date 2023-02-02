Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFLGet Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.24, RTT News reports. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.56% and a return on equity of 37.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Price Performance

NASDAQ ODFL opened at $367.62 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $301.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $287.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.09. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 52-week low of $231.31 and a 52-week high of $374.13.

Old Dominion Freight Line Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. This is a positive change from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is 10.28%.

Insider Transactions at Old Dominion Freight Line

In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.95, for a total value of $10,046,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 858,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,639,410.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Old Dominion Freight Line

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 56.3% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 175 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 114.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 597 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ODFL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $265.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $265.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $267.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $291.73.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

