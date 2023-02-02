Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Given New $330.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by analysts at Susquehanna from $260.00 to $330.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 10.23% from the company’s previous close.

ODFL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Bank of America raised Old Dominion Freight Line from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $266.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $315.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $276.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $316.53.

Old Dominion Freight Line Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL opened at $367.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $40.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $301.83 and its 200-day moving average is $287.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1-year low of $231.31 and a 1-year high of $374.13.

Insider Activity at Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 37.27% and a net margin of 21.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.95, for a total value of $10,046,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 858,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,639,410.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Old Dominion Freight Line

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ODFL. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 115,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,183,000 after purchasing an additional 35,743 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,102,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,604,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

See Also

