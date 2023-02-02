Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Price Target Raised to $297.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Posted by on Feb 2nd, 2023

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFLGet Rating) had its price target upped by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $262.00 to $297.00 in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 21.70% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ODFL. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $315.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $267.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $323.00 to $338.00 in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $337.45.

Old Dominion Freight Line Price Performance

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock traded up $11.71 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $379.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 515,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,027. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $301.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $287.04. Old Dominion Freight Line has a one year low of $231.31 and a one year high of $379.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $41.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.09.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFLGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.56% and a return on equity of 37.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 11.91 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Old Dominion Freight Line

In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.95, for a total transaction of $10,046,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 858,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,639,410.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 105.3% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 117 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 56.3% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 175 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 145.8% in the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 177 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

(Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.