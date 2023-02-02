Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Price Target Raised to $297.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) had its price target upped by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $262.00 to $297.00 in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 21.70% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ODFL. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $315.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $267.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $323.00 to $338.00 in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $337.45.

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock traded up $11.71 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $379.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 515,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,027. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $301.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $287.04. Old Dominion Freight Line has a one year low of $231.31 and a one year high of $379.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $41.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.09.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.56% and a return on equity of 37.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 11.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.95, for a total transaction of $10,046,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 858,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,639,410.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 105.3% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 117 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 56.3% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 175 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 145.8% in the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 177 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

