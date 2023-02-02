OLD National Bancorp IN Buys New Shares in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 55,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,797,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Triumph Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 688.6% in the 2nd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 30,562 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 110.6% during the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %
BATS FLOT opened at $50.48 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.27. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.76 and a 1 year high of $51.10.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT)
- T-Mobile Delivers Where it Matters Most to Investors
- Exxon Mobil Could Gush To New Highs Very Soon
- Costco Continues to be the Right Stock for the Right Time
- Peloton May Reward Traders, Requires Long-Term Discipline
- Bed Bath & Beyond Is Circling the Drain
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.