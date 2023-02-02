OLD National Bancorp IN Buys New Shares in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 55,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,797,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Triumph Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 688.6% in the 2nd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 30,562 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 110.6% during the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

BATS FLOT opened at $50.48 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.27. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.76 and a 1 year high of $51.10.

