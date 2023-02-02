OLD National Bancorp IN Decreases Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

OLD National Bancorp IN cut its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 124,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 19,925 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in CSX were worth $3,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CSX by 53.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 25,162,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $731,208,000 after purchasing an additional 8,771,922 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 80.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,529,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $335,047,000 after buying an additional 5,151,100 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of CSX by 395.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,208,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $195,059,000 after buying an additional 4,158,204 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of CSX by 104.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,626,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $248,177,000 after buying an additional 3,390,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in CSX by 28.9% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 12,458,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $362,031,000 after acquiring an additional 2,791,493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $31.59 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.89. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $25.80 and a 1 year high of $38.63. The firm has a market cap of $66.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.56.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. CSX had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Susquehanna increased their target price on CSX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on CSX from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.58.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

