OLD National Bancorp IN Decreases Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

OLD National Bancorp IN cut its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,734 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 4,573 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.3% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,775 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its position in Comcast by 1.8% in the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 14,546 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 24,207 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,514 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,749 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Stock Performance

CMCSA stock opened at $39.97 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.42. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $50.98. The stock has a market cap of $172.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Comcast Increases Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $30.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Comcast’s payout ratio is 90.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CMCSA. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their target price on Comcast to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Comcast to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TD Securities dropped their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.57.

Insider Transactions at Comcast

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,610,496 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total value of $3,832,980.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,153,615 shares in the company, valued at $59,865,603.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.