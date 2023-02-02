OLD National Bancorp IN Has $1.77 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

OLD National Bancorp IN decreased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,335,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,070,171,000 after buying an additional 1,910,703 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,776,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,978,000 after buying an additional 1,474,940 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 128.8% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,178,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,485,000 after buying an additional 663,252 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,228,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,512,000 after acquiring an additional 293,273 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 160.5% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 349,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,982,000 after acquiring an additional 215,083 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $156.70 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $127.33 and a twelve month high of $159.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.94.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

