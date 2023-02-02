OLD National Bancorp IN Has $1.87 Million Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

OLD National Bancorp IN decreased its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,492 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in Clorox by 10,476.2% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 13,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 13,619 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 64.5% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Legacy CG LLC purchased a new stake in Clorox in the second quarter worth $51,000. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Clorox from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Clorox from $124.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Clorox from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Clorox from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clorox presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $137.54.

Shares of Clorox stock opened at $144.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.30, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $120.50 and a 1 year high of $167.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $145.01 and its 200 day moving average is $142.98.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.20. Clorox had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 83.00%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.79%.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

