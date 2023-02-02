OLD National Bancorp IN Has $2.40 Million Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

OLD National Bancorp IN decreased its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,418 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,726,000. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 10.1% during the third quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 19,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 4.0% during the third quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 15,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,763,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 35.5% in the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC bought a new position in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $373,000. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Performance

NYSE:SPGI opened at $377.18 on Thursday. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $279.32 and a 1-year high of $423.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $351.90 and a 200 day moving average of $346.05. The company has a market capitalization of $122.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.08.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at S&P Global

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 28.43%.

In other S&P Global news, SVP Christopher Craig sold 1,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.02, for a total value of $369,271.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,200,925.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on SPGI. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on S&P Global from $390.00 to $388.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $355.00 to $393.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $402.00 to $398.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.06.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through the following business segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts, and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

Featured Stories

