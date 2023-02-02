OLD National Bancorp IN Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Get Rating) by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,168 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,273 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF were worth $2,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVOO. Bridgeworth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 242,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,077,000 after acquiring an additional 56,114 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 24,900.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,430,000 after purchasing an additional 49,800 shares during the period. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,136,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 150,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,096,000 after buying an additional 26,131 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $3,228,000.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVOO opened at $181.62 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $147.86 and a fifty-two week high of $187.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.47.

