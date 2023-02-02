OLD National Bancorp IN Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 40.4% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 180,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,159,000 after purchasing an additional 35,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,118,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $358.98 on Thursday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $291.61 and a 1 year high of $429.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $332.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $338.55.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

