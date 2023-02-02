OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 2,045 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

OLD National Bancorp IN trimmed its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,045 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SYY. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Sysco by 84.0% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 6,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074 shares during the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Sysco by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 12,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Sysco by 2.9% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 100,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,098,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco during the 3rd quarter worth $966,000. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SYY stock opened at $77.92 on Thursday. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $70.61 and a 12-month high of $91.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.24 and a 200-day moving average of $81.18. The company has a market capitalization of $39.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.04). Sysco had a return on equity of 140.94% and a net margin of 1.93%. The company had revenue of $18.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.76%.

SYY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Sysco in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Sysco from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Sysco from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sysco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.64.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

