Olin (NYSE:OLN) Price Target Increased to $70.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

OLN has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Olin from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Olin from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Olin from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Olin from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Olin from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $63.36.

Get Olin alerts:

Olin Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE OLN opened at $63.79 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.14. Olin has a 52-week low of $41.33 and a 52-week high of $67.25. The firm has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. Olin had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 50.19%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Olin will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Olin news, COO James A. Varilek sold 50,000 shares of Olin stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total transaction of $2,828,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,004,562.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Olin news, Director Heidi S. Alderman sold 2,000 shares of Olin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $128,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO James A. Varilek sold 50,000 shares of Olin stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total transaction of $2,828,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,004,562.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Olin

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Olin in the second quarter valued at approximately $492,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Olin by 7.2% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Olin by 27.6% in the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 9,077 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Olin in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,306,000. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of Olin by 71.0% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 25,241 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 10,482 shares in the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Olin

(Get Rating)

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.