OmniaVerse (OMNIA) One Day Volume Tops $319,629.72

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 2nd. OmniaVerse has a total market cap of $414,100.00 billion and approximately $319,629.72 worth of OmniaVerse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, OmniaVerse has traded 81.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One OmniaVerse token can now be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

OmniaVerse Profile

OmniaVerse’s genesis date was April 19th, 2022. OmniaVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for OmniaVerse is https://reddit.com/r/omniaverseofficial. OmniaVerse’s official Twitter account is @omniaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OmniaVerse is omniaverse.io.

Buying and Selling OmniaVerse

According to CryptoCompare, “The OmniaVerse token is a utility token to help strengthen a community that eats, sleeps and breathes Multiverse and crypto using OmniaVerse.OmniaVerse is a multiverse portal that allows the hidden artist in all of us to build monuments whether imaginary or real.Telegram”

