Online Blockchain (LON:OBC) Trading Down 2.3%

Online Blockchain Plc (LON:OBC – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 2.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 21.06 ($0.26) and last traded at GBX 21.50 ($0.27). Approximately 38,487 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 181,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 22 ($0.27).

Online Blockchain Trading Up 11.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 17.40 and a quick ratio of 17.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 16.61 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 15.78. The stock has a market cap of £3.43 million and a PE ratio of -8.96.

Online Blockchain Company Profile

Online Blockchain Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a blockchain company in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Faucet Subscription and Provision of Management Services. It also works as an incubator and investor in internet and information businesses, as well as acts as developers, administrators, and custodians of blockchains and cryptocurrencies.

