OpenBlox Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $75.30 Million (OBX)

OpenBlox (OBX) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. One OpenBlox token can currently be purchased for about $0.0038 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, OpenBlox has traded 104.3% higher against the US dollar. OpenBlox has a market capitalization of $75.30 million and approximately $1.39 million worth of OpenBlox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OpenBlox Profile

OpenBlox was first traded on June 29th, 2022. OpenBlox’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. OpenBlox’s official Twitter account is @openblox_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OpenBlox is https://reddit.com/r/openblox. OpenBlox’s official website is openblox.io. OpenBlox’s official message board is medium.com/@openblox.

Buying and Selling OpenBlox

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenBlox is a digital world full of magical places to discover and exciting things to achieve. Players can venture out with their in-game character known as Blox. All Blox exist as Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) on blockchain empowering users to freely trade them with other players and move them across NFT marketplaces such as OpenSea.”

