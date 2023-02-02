Oppenheimer Begins Coverage on Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA)

Investment analysts at Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of TYRA stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,598. The company has a market capitalization of $561.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 0.92. Tyra Biosciences has a 1-year low of $4.93 and a 1-year high of $14.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.01.

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.11. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyra Biosciences will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Tyra Biosciences by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 228,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 73,903 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 10,045 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Tyra Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $125,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Tyra Biosciences by 55.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 203,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 72,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 0.5% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 266,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies to overcome tumor resistance and enhance outcomes for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidate is TYRA-300, a selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR)3 for the treatment of muscle invasive bladder cancer.

