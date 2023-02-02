Oppenheimer Begins Coverage on Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA)

Investment analysts at Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Tyra Biosciences Price Performance
Shares of TYRA stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,598. The company has a market capitalization of $561.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 0.92. Tyra Biosciences has a 1-year low of $4.93 and a 1-year high of $14.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.01.
Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.11. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyra Biosciences will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Tyra Biosciences
Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies to overcome tumor resistance and enhance outcomes for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidate is TYRA-300, a selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR)3 for the treatment of muscle invasive bladder cancer.
